Everything You Need To Know About Natural Diamonds

The actual process of mining and producing an ethical diamond is not very complicated. “When diamonds are unearthed, they are in their rough form, which is how they are when they’re sent to our De Beers global headquarters in Botswana.” When the company started mining in Botswana, they moved their headquarters from London to Botswana in an effort to, again, promote business in the country. Their global headquarters also sort diamonds mined in Namibia, South Africa, and Canada. “At that point, the rough diamonds are set aside for their characteristics of beauty. They have to meet certain criteria within the four C's,” she says, but the difference between a Forevermark diamond and a lesser one is what’s criticized after carat, cut, colour, and clarity. “Two diamonds might have the same beauty crisis, the same criteria in the four C's, so on paper, they look like the same diamond. But we use the discretion of our experts because one diamond can be more beautiful than another.”