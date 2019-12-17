Kendall Jenner Lightened Up Her Hair — & It Looks Amazing

Once you get bitten by the hair colour bug, there's no going back — and Kendall Jenner is proof. The model, whose dark brunette hair has been her signature for years, just recently started to dabble in other colours, surprising fans in September when she hit the catwalk in London with her hair dyed platinum blonde.
The look, while buzzy, was short-lived, and Jenner quickly returned to her dark hair. Now, the star is rocking a new colour altogether — a far cry from icy blonde, but perfectly on-trend for winter. Last night, colourist Cassondra Kaeding of 454 Salon shared a video of Jenner rocking a new shade of caramel-highlighted chocolate brown.
Earlier this year, Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian West took a similarly ashy shade for a spin, which her stylist, Chris Appleton, dubbed cool brown. The coffee-coloured hue is the perfect happy medium if you're still debating between going full-on blonde or sticking to your dark roots — and, by the looks of it, Jenner has found her hair colour home right in the middle... for now, at least.
Advertisement