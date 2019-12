Feeling Hopeless After The Election? Here Are 5 Things You Can Do Today

Okay, so this sounds obvious. But it’s often worth stating the bleeding obvious because we so often overlook the things that are right in front of us. It might not feel like it right now, but we do live in a democracy. If you write to your MP they have to read it and will respond to you. They are elected to represent you. If you don’t want to leave the EU, tell them. If you’re worried about the housing crisis, tell them. If a vote comes up on our abortion rights and you’re concerned that there will be a vote against further liberalising them, implore them to vote in favour of decriminalisation. If you’re worried about the unaffordable cost of childcare, make your voice heard. If you voted Labour because you know Universal Credit isn’t covering people’s rent, say that you want them to introduce a bill to have the Local Housing Allowance increased. Advocating for the things you believe in isn’t just for the election trail.