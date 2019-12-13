Following the report that Harvey Weinstein may settle his civil lawsuits with more than 30 accusers without having to admit any wrongdoing, actress and activist Emily Ratajkowski has a message: “Fuck Harvey.”
Those were the two words Ratajkowski wrote on her arm for the Uncut Gems premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Wearing a sleeveless black top, Ratajkowski made sure to show off the statement on her arm. She also posted about the situation on Instagram, writing:
“Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims. Weinstein, accused of offences ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace”
Weinstein, according to The New York Times, has come to a tentative agreement with some of his accusers. The $25 million will be paid out not from Weinstein’s personal finances, but through insurance companies that represent his former workplace, The Weinstein Company. No accuser will receive more than $500,000, according to the report, and Weinstein’s team of lawyers, former board members, and even his brother Bob will receive $12 million.
Despite the disappointment of the civil agreement not holding Weinstein accountable for his alleged actions — which range from rape to sexual harassment to career sabotage — the former film producer still faces criminal charges in New York state, and could still go to prison. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and maintains that he only engaged in consensual sexual contact.
Ratajkowski has long been outspoken about women’s issues, especially in the wake of Tarana Burke’s #MeToo movement, which gained global attention in 2017 when the multiple accusations against Weinstein came to light.
“I think in the era of #MeToo, it’s incredibly important to stand up and support other women, and show people that even if we can’t change things right away, we can keep showing up, keep being loud, and eventually, we’ll change everything,” Ratajkowski told Office in 2018.
Refinery29 reached out to Ratajkowski and Weinstein for comment.
