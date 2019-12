Up-and-coming rapper Juice WRLD died on Sunday, December 8 in Chicago. He was 21-years-old. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed his death in a statement to The New York Times. While the Chicago police have confirmed that the rapper, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, died after suffering a “medical emergency” early Sunday morning at Midway Airport in Chicago, the coroner has yet to confirm the official cause of death. An autopsy will be performed, according to the office.