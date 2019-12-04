'Tis the season for setting up a last-minute appointment with your stylist to usher in the Christmas season with a fresh cut or colour — because what better reason to switch up your hairstyle than a whole new year? Right in step with the opportune timing is Ashley Benson, who just debuted a short bob that she and her hairstylist are dubbing "The Bobsen."
The actress took to Instagram yesterday to show off her newest chin-grazing haircut, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena. "The Bobson by @marcmena," she captioned the photo. Mena also shared another look at the chop on his page, writing in his caption, "Just in time for the Holidays The Ashley #Bobson."
According to Mena, Benson's short-hair transformation wasn't impromptu, but rather part of a hair-restoration plan that kicked off this past September with her "clavicle bob". "Ashley wanted to gradually ease out of her extensions, so when we did the 'clavicle bob' a few months ago, we cut her hair to get rid of the old ends from years of colour and damage," the hairstylist tells Refinery29. This time around, the two removed her extensions once and for all, which Benson celebrated on her Instagram Stories. "This is first time I’ve never had extensions in my whole life," she said. "I'm so excited."
Benson isn't the only celebrity to go shorter ahead of Christmas: Jennifer Lopez debuted a pre-winter chop last month, along with Zoë Kravitz, who returned to her preferred pixie cut this past weekend. So if you've been looking for a sign that it's time to go shorter, look no further than the stars for all the inspiration you need.
