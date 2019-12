According to Mena, Benson's short-hair transformation wasn't impromptu, but rather part of a hair-restoration plan that kicked off this past September with her "clavicle bob" . "Ashley wanted to gradually ease out of her extensions, so when we did the 'clavicle bob' a few months ago, we cut her hair to get rid of the old ends from years of colour and damage," the hairstylist tells Refinery29. This time around, the two removed her extensions once and for all, which Benson celebrated on her Instagram Stories. "This is first time I’ve never had extensions in my whole life," she said. "I'm so excited."