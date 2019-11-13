Jennifer Lopez’s Low-Maintenance Lob Is Perfect For Winter

Around this time of the year, Hollywood celebrities are likely to keep it low-key and spend time with their friends and family over the festive period — especially before award season goes into full swing in January. It also means they finally have a couple hours to book that overdue winter haircut — and Meghan Markle, Lea Michele, and now Jennifer Lopez are the first out of the gate.
The Hustlers actress took to Instagram to debut her mid-length, pre-winter chop: a layered lob that grazes her shoulder with lighter-blonde strands framing her face. "These guys...doing what they do..." she captioned the photo, which features her longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes on her left and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton on her right. Appleton, who posted his own photo, confirmed the change with the caption "#newcut."
Advertisement
The look appears to be a choppy, lower maintenance style than the sleek lob-length hair she debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and it's definitely much shorter than the extensions she recently rocked to the iHeart Fiesta Latina this month.
With Selena Gomez and Ashley Benson also jumping on the lob train, it appears that summer's "it" cut isn't going anywhere soon — no matter how cold it gets.
Related Content:
Advertisement