It’s not a bad time to be Billie Eilish. The Los Angeles native hit the music scene just three years ago with her SoundCloud single “Ocean Eyes,” but now, she’s one of pop’s biggest — and youngest — stars. Her single “Bad Guy” is the only song by a person born in the 2000s to reach number one on the Billboard charts, making her a bona fide Gen Z icon . (Even Julia Roberts is a fan. ) Now, the 17-year-old musician has received another honour: Eilish has been crowned Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year , getting her one step closer to Grammy gold in 2020.