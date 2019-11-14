A Close Read Of The New Lyrics In Shawn Mendes & Taylor Swift’s “Lover” Remix

In case you forget, Taylor Swift is reminding us all that we're still in the era of Lover. The titular single from her seventh album was released back in August, but Swift and Shawn Mendes surprised fans on Wednesday morning with a remix of the ballad, finally giving us some insight into Mendes' relationship with Camila Cabello.
Following its initial release, Refinery29 scoured "Lover" for clues about Swift and her own boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, The new lyrics sung by Mendes in the song are equally as cryptic, but are also the most direct he's ever been about Cabello.
"We could light a bunch of candles/ And dance around the kitchen, baby," he sings, taking a leaf out of Swift's frequent imagery. "Pictures of when we were young would hang on the wall/ We would sit on the stoop/ I'll sing love songs to you when we're eighty/ See, I finally got you now, honey, I won't let you fall."
I'm already getting real "All Too Well" vibes from these new lyrics, but luckily, this song is a happy one. In these lyrics we learn that the two singers often serenade each other (cute) and plan to until they're 80 (very cute).
"Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth/ The girl in my story has always been you/ I'd go down with the Titanic, it's true, for you, lover," Mendes later continues, seemingly in a nod to he and Cabello's long friendship that preceded things like making out at the beach and making out on Instagram, and making out at a basketball game. I'd also guess that the couple's go-to movie about love — albeit disastrous — is James Cameron's Titanic.
These lyrics are as close as we're gonna get to details about their relationship, since Mendes previously shut down a fan's question during a Q&A.
“Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship,” he said in a video. “There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding, you know?”
Luckily, "the girl in my story has always been you" is undeniably clear.
