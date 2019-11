The new minty tips are part of a growing trend of green-haired celebrities, which seems to have started back in July when Eilish dyed her roots neon lime. That daring ‘do sparked a movement of other celebs getting in touch with their wild sides. Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and even Jonah Hill have dabbled with green hair. Demi Lovato added neon green tips to her fresh bluntly bobbed hair back in September, which she paired with a matching neon-green manicure for a look that really popped.