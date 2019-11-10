Bella Thorne is the latest celebrity to go green. The actress showed off her new ombré green mermaid hair on Instagram. As she works on her recording career, we can’t help but see there’s some resemblance (in reverse) to another musician who went green in 2019: Billie Eilish.
“Yeah I love to do abnormal changes to my hair,” Thorne captioned her photo while displaying her newly-dyed locks. Thorne’s selfie shows that she added brilliant green lowlights to the lower half of her hair, which dramatically contrast with her brown roots and blonde highlights, some of which look a bit blondish-green thanks to the new additions to her long hair. Thorne’s shimmery red-gold eyeshadow and sharp winged liner complete the look.
Thorne isn’t afraid of bold colours or big makeovers. The actress has had short hair and long locks, gone fuschia, rocked rainbow hair, bleached her hair platinum, gone black and blue, and seemingly everything in between.
The new minty tips are part of a growing trend of green-haired celebrities, which seems to have started back in July when Eilish dyed her roots neon lime. That daring ‘do sparked a movement of other celebs getting in touch with their wild sides. Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and even Jonah Hill have dabbled with green hair. Demi Lovato added neon green tips to her fresh bluntly bobbed hair back in September, which she paired with a matching neon-green manicure for a look that really popped.
Guess this hair trend isn’t just for autumn, after all — it’s a good way to display some Christmas spirit, too. 'Tis the season!
