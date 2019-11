T.I.’s Daughter Agrees That Her Dad’s Behaviour About Her Body Is Possessive

T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.) set the internet ablaze with a troubling admission regarding his teenage daughter . On the podcast Ladies Like Us , the Atlanta rapper said that he accompanies his daughter Deyjah to her gynaecologist appointments so that he can make sure that her “hymen is still intact.” T.I., who has seven children (three of whom are daughters), went on to say that “virgins are no fun.” To the surprise of the show’s hosts, he continued, “Who wants a virgin? Like really? All that work.”