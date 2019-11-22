Does she feel Shout is picking up the slack of the state? "We could have taken the idea to the Department of Health but I think young people are actually more likely to trust us because we’re not a government service," says Victoria. "Would we ever want to get money from them? Possibly – as long as we didn’t have to do things too differently. But there’s a perception issue: if we’d have gone out as a state-run text version of NHS 111, people might have been more sceptical about whether it was actually confidential, especially as they contact us with their phone number. Whatever the issue or person in crisis is, from a reputation perspective, I think it’s important that we are seen as nonjudgmental, impartial and not connected to the government."