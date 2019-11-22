In our hyperconnected world, Shout is targeting people who need urgent help but prefer texting a problem to a stranger over calling someone for help.
As a general election looms, mental health is firmly on the agenda. Labour has vowed to outspend the Conservatives in order to improve services.
I'm not robotic with texters, I empathise with them a lot. Some will always leave you thinking whether that person ended up going to bed that night.
One in four of us experiences at least one diagnosable mental health problem in any given year, and mental health problems represent the largest single cause of disability in the UK.
I find it extraordinary that most people who text us don't believe they deserve any help. But that's what poor mental health does to you – and why people won't get help earlier. I see it as our job to get people to a point where they're confident someone will respond to their mental health.