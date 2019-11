In 2007, she partnered with Dynamic Diamond Corp. to create Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, which she sold at her flagship store in Soho. The store “quietly shuttered,” according to a 2015 Racked report . She launched her namesake clothing line, oriented toward professional women, in 2011. Although the line of shoes, bags, clothing, and accessories seemed like a quick success, in 2016, Aquazurra accused her of stealing a popular shoe design , and PETA came after her for using rabbit fur in some of her clothing. Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and other stores stopped selling the Ivanka Trump brand in 2017 following protests of the Trump administration. After a year of scandal and low sales, she announced that the Ivanka Trump line would be dismantled entirely so that she can focus on her political career.