Ronan plays Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic, while Chalamet stars as Laurie, her neighbour, best friend, and would-be lover. Their heart-wrenching chemistry, so evident in the trailer for the highly-anticipated film (which also stars Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep) runs deep. But though the two actors aren’t romantically linked in real-life, they’re the first to admit they have a special connection.