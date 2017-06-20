Kate Winslet Wants To Work With Leo Again — But It Might Be A While

Nothing connects two people like freezing-cold water, an epic iceberg, and, oh, starring together in one of the biggest movies of all time. That's exactly what happened to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have kept in touch since their days on the set of Titanic (1997).
Unfortunately, just like fans of the couple had to wait over a decade for a reunion — it happened in 2008's Revolutionary Road — it could be a while before Kate and Leo are reunited again.
"There's nothing that Leo and I have planned," Winslet explained to E! News. "But, as always, I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we're 70."
But fans aren't the only ones that want a reunion: Winslet said that working with her BFF Leo "would be quite sweet really, if you think about it."
While we all wait for the two to come together, shippers can take solace in the fact that the two are close. Real close, actually. During the filming of her new flick, The Mountain Between Us, Winslet would send DiCaprio updates during scenes that involved her in freezing cold water (if anyone can relate, it's Leo) at an altitude of 10,000 feet (again, the star of The Revenant can lend an understanding shoulder to that).
"I definitely had Titanic flashbacks. How could I not? Freezing cold. Me falling into that cold water," Winslet told E! "It was definitely reminiscent of certain other rather challenging, strenuous experiences I had 20 years ago."
How would DiCaprio respond to Winslet's photos and texts? With emoji, she explained. She added that his response of choice was the worried face, because when your pal is getting dunked in frigid water, that's the natural response.
Can someone out there just write an amazing script for these two already? Otherwise, it'll be another four decades until Winslet hits the big 7-0 and manages to fit a DiCaprio flick into her busy schedule.
