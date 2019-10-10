The Addams Family is back, and this time they are returning to their (updated!) animated form. The Addams Family has continued to be a staple in American culture for over 80 years, so it isn’t a shock that the group is headed to the big screen again on October 11. The strange, grim Addams have appeared in many iterations, and now a new cast voices the iconic, spooky Addams Family.
They have big shoes to fill considering there have been about 10 different portrayals of the Addams family, which was originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938. The same characters, and a few new ones, have appeared in two previous movies, a short film, multiple television series, TV specials, musicals, and video games. The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) were even nominated for Academy Awards!
So what is this gothic family up to now? Well, in 2019, they're trying to adapt to life in a bizarre place: New Jersey. Yes, the Addams fam will have to coexist with their 21st century neighbours which probably won’t go well since I'm guessing Morticia and Gomez won't know what to do with characters who use slang like “lit.” The Addams are not up to date with the latest trends, but that is what has made them such beloved characters. They're perfectly fine not fitting in and being themselves.
To further transport the Addams into the our era, a few beloved actors voice the main fam, some additional relatives, and a few new characters. Be warned: You'll definitely be surprised by at least a few of the voices you’ll hear in The Addams Family.