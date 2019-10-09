Mickey Peck wasn't born into a life of luxury. Growing up in a dusty town in Montana, the young woman at the centre of Mickey and the Bear, actress Annabelle Attanasio's feature debut, is just trying to get by. Or rather, she's trying to help her dad, Hank Peck (James Badge Dale), survive.
Camila Morrone, who plays Mickey, is already receiving critical praise for her sensitive portrayal of a high-schooler stuck in an unenviable situation. The 22-year-old previously starred in Augustine Frizell's Never Goin' Back, which showed off her keen comedic timing, but Attanasio's story highlights her as a dramatic force. And by the looks of the new trailer, her co-star, Dale, will likely elicit feelings of despair and sympathy as a suffering veteran stuck in the continuous loop of addiction. Mickey dreams of one day abandoning this toxic father-daughter dynamic, but feels forever tethered to her father, for better or (as it often is) worse.
“This movie was made to provide hope to young girls and women who feel stuck in their circumstance," Attanasio said of the film. "Mickey is a heroine of the current political moment. She embodies the strength of a matriarch, the vulnerability of a teenage girl, and the courage of the young women of today."
Check out the heartbreaking and stirring trailer below.
Mickey and the Bear hits US cinemas on 29th November with a UK release date to be announced.
