During London Fashion Week, Burberry introduced its idea of evolution, going carbon neutral to help the Amazon rain forest. With the climate crisis at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, Burberry’s carbon-neutral pledge is just one of many signs that the brand is committed to reflecting our current culture — both on and off the catwalk. On Monday, Burberry announced its next chapter: an official partnership with TheRealReal, encouraging customers to cosign pieces with the resale company.
“The RealReal shares our ambition to promote the circular economy and keep clothing in use for longer. We know that the enduring quality of Burberry pieces means their appeal and value is long-lasting," Pam Batty, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Burberry, said in a release. "Through this new partnership we hope to not only champion a more circular future but encourage consumers to consider all the options available to them when they’re looking to refresh their wardrobes.”
While Burberry isn't opening its archives or selling any of its stock pieces, according to WWD, it will give customers the chance to “shop the brand via an exclusive personal shopping experience in one of its 18 stores across the U.S.” as a reward for their part in making fashion more circular.
Burberry is following in Stella McCartney's footsteps, as she was the first designer to collaborate with TheRealReal in 2018 when McCartney’s U.S. boutiques offering information and programs to facilitate consigning. This shift signals a growing trend in the fashion industry where brands are committing to a more sustainable and truly circular business model via resale. In this case, it helps that online resale sites like The RealReal, Depop, and Poshmark, all of which launched in 2011, have made buying used clothing as simple and appealing as ordering groceries on FreshDirect.
Advertisement