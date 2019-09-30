Kirsten Dunst Wants To Bring Back The Cheerocracy With Bring It On Sequel

If Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video wasn’t enough to satisfy your need for more Bring It On (and the endless TV movie sequels weren’t cutting it, either) then Kirsten Dunst is here to help. Dunst is cheerleading for a Bring It On sequel, and honestly, same, Kiki. Same.
Dunst revealed that she’s down to reprise her role of head cheerleader Torrance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie,” the actress shared. “It would be so fun!"
For the tragically uninitiated, Bring It On follows Dunst’s Torrance, a popular cheerleader who is named team captain for her senior year. When she realizes that the previous captain Big Red (Lindsay Sloane) has been swiping their routines from a squad in Compton, led by Gabrielle Union’s Isis, she and newcomer Missy (Eliza Dushku) team up to set the cheerocracy back in order.
Advertisement
Though there are five Bring It On sequels, none feature any of the OG members of the cheer squads. Instead, the movies share the same general themes as the original, in that they are all about cheerleaders, usually with some sort of rivalry. Fun, but it’s no brushing your teeth next to Jesse Bradford, you know?
Though Dunst loves Bring It On, she told In-Depth With Larry Flick that it may be the only project from which some people know her.
“I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On,” she said, reminding Flick that critics initially panned cult classics like Marie Antoinette and Drop Dead Gorgeous.
Dunst is busier than ever these days. Showtime just renewed her multi-level marketing scheme series On Becoming A God In Central Florida following critical acclaim. Still, if she can make time between seasons to tell us what, exactly, Torrance is up to these days...we wouldn’t hate that.
Check out the clip from the show.
Advertisement