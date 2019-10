After reconnecting with West following the rapper’s 2009 VMAs interruption , Swift was hurt when he declared on MTV that the network only wanted her to present West with the Vanguard award in 2015 for “ratings.” Swift claimed he asked her to do so personally as evidence of their bond. She chose to forgive West but then felt betrayed when he allegedly declined to play the “I made that bitch famous” part of the line for her on that infamous recorded phone call.