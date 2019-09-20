Following a big Rolling Stone interview in which Taylor Swift discussed the real reason behind her drama with Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian, a source told Us Weekly that the reality TV couple is “over” the beef.
“[Kim and Kanye] are dealing with their four kids,” the insider told the outlet when asked about the couple’s reaction to the interview.
In Swift’s interview with Rolling Stone, she claimed that the real reason she was so upset with West’s line in his song “Famous” (“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/I made that bitch famous”) was because she saw it as yet another example of his “two-faced” behaviour.
After reconnecting with West following the rapper’s 2009 VMAs interruption, Swift was hurt when he declared on MTV that the network only wanted her to present West with the Vanguard award in 2015 for “ratings.” Swift claimed he asked her to do so personally as evidence of their bond. She chose to forgive West but then felt betrayed when he allegedly declined to play the “I made that bitch famous” part of the line for her on that infamous recorded phone call.
“When I heard the song [in full], I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,’” Swift told Rolling Stone, before declaring she didn’t want to talk about this “negative shit” anymore.
Both Swift and Kimye have a lot to look forward to: Swift is going on tour for Lover, while Kardashian and West just welcomed their fourth child Psalm...and might be moving to Wyoming? As long as these people stay away from each other, I think it’s a win all around.
Refinery29 reached out to a rep for Kardashian, West, and Swift for comment.
