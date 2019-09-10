Chrissy Teigen Spent The Last Day Of Her Summer Feuding With Trump On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen's distaste for President Donald Trump has never been a secret, and the feeling seems to be mutual since he blocked her on Twitter back in 2017. However, things escalated on Sunday when he called out the model in a tweet about MSNBC's Justice For All series that discusses criminal justice reform. Teigen's husband, musician John Legend, was featured on the program as an advocate for reform, but the president felt he wasn't given enough praise for his involvement in shaping criminal justice reform during the program's Town Hall.
"When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close."
Trump took issue specifically with anchor Lester Holt, Legend, and Teigen.
"Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed," he wrote.
....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
Teigen, who was not featured or named in the special, was busy preparing for her daughter Luna's first day of school on Monday when she heard news of Trump's outburst.
"lol what a pussy ass bitch," she responded on Twitter. "tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president."
lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
While sharing a photo of the sign she was crafting for Luna's preschool debut, she called out Trump for having "his 9th meltdown of the day" and later wrote she was "cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch."
Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
After the encounter, the hashtag #PresidentPussyAssBitch started trending on Twitter, and Legend hopped on social media to defend his wife.
"Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — ANYBODY — will praise you," he wrote. " Melania, please praise this man. He needs you."
Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019
As for Luna, this already makes for one hell of a "what I did on my summer vacation" story to share with new friends on the first day of school.
