“It’s heartbreaking hearing about people dying and being locked up, especially since it happens almost every day now and everything is broadcast live on TV. I feel guilty too, because I’m one of what are called ‘peaceniks’ in the movement – the people who only go to rallies, demonstrations and sit-ins as opposed to the front line. I am often angry with myself because I can’t do anything to help the people arrested at the scene despite them having done so much. This is how a lot of Hong Kong people feel, and we have promised that no matter what tactics they use against police, we will stand with them and show our support – whether it is donating money, food, supplies, shirts or attending rallies – until the end.

