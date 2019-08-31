What Taylor Swift’s Lover Taught Me About Being A Scammer

Beginning on January 14th, 2019 I was hashtag cancelled. Every day for the next three months, everything about my event, myself, and my life was ridiculed and skewed. The fact that I hadn’t booked venues for events that were four months away in April became: Calloway did not book any venues for her workshops. A joke I made on my instagram stories about being so stressed out cooking that maybe the next tour would be BYOLunch became: Calloway did not feed any of her attendees and asked them to bring food instead. Our inside joke about sitting on the floor? Calloway did not provide chairs. A Matt & Kim concert that Kim and I discussed inviting my fans to? (Long story, but I have screenshots to back this up) became: Calloway invited fans to a concert to which she should not have invited fans. The care-packages full of inside jokes? Calloway provided swag bags that were not full of swag at all, but were, in fact, full of random fucking shit. In the end, I ended up refunding all the attendees, because the world was calling me a scammer and I would have done anything to make it stop. I thought returning money might make onlookers calm down. It didn't.