Halsey’s Boyfriend Yungblud Opens Up About Sexuality: “I’m Very Fluid About It”

With two singles hitting the top ten in Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs — including “11 Minutes,” a collaboration with his girlfriend Halsey — 22-year-old Yungblud is having a great 2019. And in the cover story for Attitude’s September issue, the British singer opened up about his sexuality, which he described as “fluid.”
Yungblood told that magazine that he’s “more straight. [But If] I walked down the street and met a f***ing bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It's about connection. I'm very fluid about it."
The “I Think I’m Okay” singer also spoke out about his journey to self-acceptance. "I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to f***ing try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfill my fantasies and figure out who I am,” he said. “Ultimately, it was a massive journey to being comfortable in myself. But in that journey, I got more confused. [I'd get] blazed and f**ked up. Then I'd sit in my room and cry my f**king eyes out."
He added, "I [still] have to get talked off the ledge at least ten times a day, but I know who I am now. There is always the dark part in everyone's brain. You wake up in the morning, you've got a knot in your stomach and you don't know why. But you just have to tell yourself that it's fine, breathe, go for a walk, make love to your girlfriend or boyfriend, anything that will make it better."
In the interview, Yungblud also talked about wearing “girly” clothes and makeup. "We've been brought up with such boundaries: woman wears dress, man sees woman's curves, you can make baby. Western civilization put women in dresses and men in trousers. Before that, in medieval times, every f***er wore a dress," he said. "I wake up one day and want to look girly as f***, and I'll wake up the next and walk out of the house in a Fred Perry polo shirt looking like I'll beat the s*** of out you. I'll be Anita from West Side Story then suddenly transform into Liam Gallagher."
Halsey and Yungblud confirmed their relationship in February, months after first being spotted together. In an interview with 97.1 AMP Radio, Yungblud revealed that Halsey slid into his DMs and then they met up at a bar. Halsey joked: “I’m 24, he’s 21, I’m a cougar, I get it.” (Yungblud has since turned 22.)
Halsey is bisexual and has often spoken out against biphobia. “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated,” she said in a video for GLAAD last year.
