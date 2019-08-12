How Rashida Jones Is Pushing Beauty Inclusivity On TV

"With Claws, it was very important to the network, to us as producers, and the creator, that the cast looks the way that it does — which is the way the country looks. We wanted an actual representation of diversity. But in terms of the aesthetic and the style, I think it really came from the creator, Eliot Laurence, who really wanted this elevated, outlandish, fun, playful, surreal vibe like [Spanish Filmmaker] Pedro Almodóvar's work, which was a huge reference point. That means playing with colour, sexuality, and really letting these women have their own individual looks that are so distinct from each other.