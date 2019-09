The Best Foundation & Concealers For Dark Skin, Recommended By Makeup Artists

Thankfully, the 'Fenty effect' is helping change the experience of shopping for foundation for black women. Brands like Dior Smashbox and Maybelline now carry up to 40 shades and MAC Cosmetics trumps them all with 60. Black-owned beauty brands like Beauty Bakerie are making waves in the industry, too. In fact, more black influencers are collaborating with companies: Jackie Aina is currently with Too Faced , Patricia Bright is with MAC and Alissa Ashley with NYX . Black women are not only being given seats at the table, they're totally owning them.