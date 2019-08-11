Hold onto your hats this Sunday. We begin our week on an optimistic note, thanks to the direct motion of lucky Jupiter in his favoured sign, Sagittarius. The planet of travel, education, and expansion has ended his retrograde and is ready to help us to reflect on how we can embrace a more positive world view. Look back on how you’ve grown both emotionally and intellectually this week, since he went retrograde on 10th August. Be daring and allow yourself to be open to new experiences while Jupiter moves direct. Inventive Uranus goes retrograde in Taurus on Sunday, altering our perception of change. It’s time for us to be more aware of our inner transformations over our external ones. Take time to listen to that quiet voice inside you as you grow through your experiences. Work to understand yourself better as Uranus moves backward, until 10th January 10. Communication ruler Mercury enters charismatic Leo on Sunday, adding a more elevated tone to our correspondence. We’re ready to show off our brightest ideas, and stand up for ourselves while the messenger planet moves through this dignified sign. Take care not to let your pride overcome you while Mercury moves through Leo, as this transit can stir up its share of drama. The Moon waxes into Capricorn at 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, helping to create better direction for ourselves. We start our week ready to play by the rules. Turn on your auto-pilot and follow procedure until Monday at 6:11 p.m., when the Moon goes void-of-course. The Moon waxes in brave Aquarius on Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., encouraging us to take risks and fly solo for a while. Make time to be alone with your thoughts while the Moon moves through this intellectual sign. We’re ready to ground ourselves in earthly delights on Wednesday when the Sun conjuncts material Venus. Text your group chat to meet up IRL and soak up the sunshine together for a day of bliss. Take small steps on Thursday when the Moon waxes full in Aquarius, opposing romantic ruler Venus at 8:29 a.m. Single or attached, we’ll feel pulled between our desire for independence against our need for love. Be hyper-aware of your reactions to loved ones until Thursday at 9:01 p.m. The Moon wanes in compassionate Pisces after 11:49 p.m. on Thursday, helping us to process our emotional flare-ups. Listen to your emotional instincts until Saturday at 6:34 p.m., while the Moon moves through this sign. Exercise extra patience and focus on Friday, when speedy Mercury squares a retrograde Uranus on Friday. The opposition of these planets tends to make us a little scatter-brained and flaky. Work extra hard to get your priorities straight before the weekend hits. If you feel as though you’re having a hard time making traction, consider the leaps and bounds you’ve made to improve your inner journey.
Aries
March 21 to April 19
Your positive energy is contagious, Aries. Keep that megawatt smile shining this week while the Sun, your entertainment ruler, brightens your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. You're ready to take on more inspiring projects on Sunday when Jupiter, your planetary ruler of travel and education, moves direct. Get ready to think big. Mercury, your personal planet of well-being, moves into regal Leo on Sunday, encouraging you to amp up your healthy habits.
Let yourself splurge a little on Wednesday, when the Sun conjuncts Venus, your romantic and financial ruler. Emotions run high at home on Thursday, when the Moon, your domestic ruler, waxes full in Aquarius and opposes Venus at 8:29 a.m. Are you excited about making a big change to your space? If your feelings aren't shared, it's best to wait out this transit until you prepare to approach it again. Investigate how you can bring more intention to your wellness routines on Friday when Mercury squares against a retrograde Uranus.
Taurus
April 20 to May 20
Have you reached peak comfort yet, Taurus? The Sun helps you make finishing touches to your space and connect with loved ones while he lights your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Uranus, your career ruler, goes retrograde on Sunday, encouraging you to work on your inner self for the next five months. Examine your attitudes towards your profession, and learn to shift your perspective until 1oth January, 2020, when Uranus moves direct. Listen to family advice on Wednesday when the Sun conjuncts Venus, your planetary ruler of self and well-being. Your loved ones may have a unique insight towards helping you find more balance in your routines. Hold off on making big financial decisions on Friday, when your financial ruler Mercury squares a retrograde Uranus. It can feel like you're grasping at straws while these planets are odds. Take the opportunity to sit back and observe this chaotic moment.
Gemini
May 21 to June 20
Learn to trust yourself, Gemini. The Sun continues to brighten your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community this week, helping to build up your confidence and connection. Romance flows more freely as of Sunday when your love ruler Jupiter moves direct in Sagittarius. Singles need to shake off old perceptions and get ready to open up to new experiences and people. If you're in a relationship, look into how you stimulate each other's minds — is it time that you explored somewhere completely new? Pay close attention to your relationship with cash on Wednesday. The Moon, your financial ruler, waxes full in Aquarius and opposes material Venus on Thursday at 8:29 a.m., creating a need to break away from the pack. If you're in a relationship, this transit could bring up conversations around your shared assets. Slow yourself down on Friday, as tensions could run high around scheduling conflicts. Mercury, your health and work ruler, squares a retrograde Uranus, causing frenetic thoughts. Take a deep breath as you manage your day.
Cancer
June 21 to July 22
Keep your eye on the prize, Cancer. You’ve got a mind for money this week, while the Sun, your personal financial ruler continues to light your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions. You’re ready to embrace new confidence on Sunday when Mercury, your personal planet of inner growth, enters bold Leo. Jupiter, your health and work ruler, moves direct on Sunday, encouraging you to approach your wellness practices with fresh eyes. Instead of signing up for a new gym membership, look into how you can recreate your optimal workout at home. You may be drawn to investing in your home on Wednesday, when the Sun conjuncts your home and family ruler, Venus. Prepare yourself for intense conversations and opposing views on Thursday when the full Aquarius Moon opposes your domestic ruler Venus at 8:29 a.m. Listen to your inner voice, but don’t let it dictate your emotions on Friday. Your spiritual ruler Mercury squares rebellious Uranus, causing a confusing atmosphere. If you’re feeling upset or concerned, write your thoughts down to get space from them.
Leo
July 23 to August 22
You attract others like moths to a flame, Leo. Your planetary ruler, the Sun, illuminates your 1st house of self, first impressions, and appearance all week, enhancing your natural glow. Uranus, your planetary ruler of love, goes retrograde on Sunday, encouraging you to focus on creating internal, rather than external changes in your relationships. If you’re single, this is an ideal opportunity to get to know yourself better. Attached Leos should work to do a little soul-searching as Uranus moves in reverse. Continue to build up your inner sense of self until January 10, 2020, when the rebellious planet goes direct. On Wednesday, the Sun conjuncts Venus, your career ruler, brightening your star at work. Take the opportunity to bring your best self to the table while these two heavenly bodies work together. Get all of the facts you need to discuss your finances on Friday when money-minded Mercury squares romantic Uranus. If you’re in a relationship, make sure that you’re on the same page with your partner. Talking about money can get touchy, so exercise humility while Mercury moves through proud Leo.
Virgo
August 23 to September 22
Are you getting enough alone time, Virgo? Schedule it in while the Sun brightens your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion this week. You’re ready to socialise with family on Sunday, when Jupiter, your planetary ruler of home and family, moves direct in Sagittarius. Save your energy and get satisfaction from staying in and hosting friends while Jupiter moves direct. Uranus, your health and work ruler, goes retrograde on Sunday, encouraging you to look inward and support your psyche. Set time aside for reflection and meditation, as Uranus moves backward until 10th January, 2020. The Sun conjuncts Venus, your financial ruler on Wednesday, helping you to create a better relationship with your cash flow. Use this lucky day to make positive changes to your spending habits. Money matters rise to the surface on Thursday during the full Moon in Aquarius at 8:29 a.m., thanks to the Moon’s opposition with Venus. Find positive ways to assert your independence during this transit. Give your brain a break on Friday, when your career ruler Mercury squares against Uranus, your personal planet of health and work. The energy could leave you frazzled if you don’t protect your well-being.
Libra
September 23 to October 22
Stay on top of your scheduling, Libra. The Sun continues to light up your social life while he moves through your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals. Make time to foster your relationships during this happy week. Jupiter, your communication planet, moves direct on Sunday, allowing you to come across more clearly. Take note of the lessons that this retrograde brought you and how you’ve changed approaches to getting your ideas out into the world. Rebellious Uranus goes retrograde on Sunday, inspiring you to concentrate on internal over external changes in your life. Step into the spotlight with pride on Wednesday, when the Sun conjuncts Venus, your ruling planet. All eyes are on you during this happy transit. Be kind to yourself and invest in your self-care routine to build yourself up. Wrestle with your inner demons and boost your ego on Thursday, when the full Moon in Aquarius opposes ruling Venus. The Moon rules your career zones and could stir up entrepreneurial emotions at 8:29 a.m. Write your professional goals down and allow yourself to get space from
Scorpio
October 23 to November 21
You’ve got a bright future, Scorpio. You’re continuing to make waves at work while your career ruler, the Sun, lights your 10th house of career, structure, and public image. Jupiter, your money ruler, goes direct on Sunday, helping you to create a new approach to your finances. Reach out to friends and family for advice on ways to maximise your assets, and secure your financial future. Uranus, your domestic ruler, goes retrograde on Sunday, encouraging you to live minimally. When the planet of rebellion moves in reverse, he asks you to consider your responsibility to your home and family zones. Deepen your relationships with loved ones, and think about how you want to live until January 10, 2020, when Uranus moves direct. Single? You could find yourself attracted to a coworker or a colleague on Wednesday, when the Sun conjuncts Venus, your romantic ruler. If you’re not looking to bond at work, you can use this day to rediscover your professional passions. Keep an eye out for confusion at home on Friday, when chatty Mercury squares homey Uranus. Use your strategic mind to smooth out the wrinkles.
Sagittarius
November 22 to December 21
Your mind is like a sponge this week, Sagittarius. Soak up all you can while the Sun uses his influence to highlight your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief. Jupiter, your ruling planet, moves direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, offering you blessings that increase your personal glow and confidence. Focus your attention on the importance of internal over physical changes as of Sunday, when rebellious Uranus goes retrograde. Fine-tune your daily routine on Wednesday, when the Sun conjuncts Venus, your personal planet of well-being. Figure out new ways to save money and time and adjust your schedule accordingly. Mercury, your planetary ruler of career and love, picks up a regal vibe in Leo this week. Be wary of your pride on Friday, when the messenger planet squares against a retrograde Uranus. When in doubt, hold yourself back and listen to concerns brought up at work or in your relationships.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 19
Who are you becoming, Capricorn? The Sun works to motivate your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change this week, solidifying your latest evolution of self. Your self-love grows as the Moon waxes into Capricorn on Sunday at 12:49 p.m. Get comfortable in your own skin while your romantic ruler, the Moon, moves through your sign, intensifying your best qualities until Monday at 6:11 p.m. Jupiter, your planetary ruler of inner growth and spirituality, moves direct on Sunday, helping you to reconnect with your intuition. Learn to be patient with your cash flow on Sunday, when Uranus, your personal planet of finances goes retrograde. Start saving and embrace a spirit of frugality while your cash planet moves in reverse until 1oth January, 2020. Step up to the plate at work on Wednesday, when the Sun conjuncts Venus, your career ruler. It’s time to look fresh and kick butt. If you’re in a relationship you could have some conflicting views with your partner concerning your work responsibilities on Thursday’s full Moon at 8:29 a.m. Consider the time that you’re making for your partner when the full Moon in Aquarius opposes Venus, your professional ruler. Avoid giving into temptation or whipping out your credit card on Friday when Mercury, your planetary ruler of well-being, squares money-minded Uranus. Crafty Mercury moves through the regal sign of Leo all week, influencing you to push the envelope.
Aquarius
January 20 to February 18
You’re busy working the room this week, Aquarius. The Sun, your personal planet of love, brightens your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business. Uranus, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on Sunday, helping you to work on your inner self. It’s time for you to make time for the process of spiritual growth while Uranus moves in reverse until 10th January, 2020. The Moon, your planetary ruler of health and work, waxes in Aquarius on Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., building up your sense of independence and confidence. Make time to kick back with family on Wednesday, when the Sun conjuncts Venus, your home and family ruler. It’s a beautiful day to invest energy into your space by cleaning and getting lost in nostalgia. Work to resolve tensions on Thursday when the full Aquarius Moon opposes domestic Venus at 8:29 a.m. You could be feeling torn between your need for autonomy and your responsibilities to your family. Look for a happy medium as you work to find a compromise. Work to be as clear as possible on Friday, when communication ruler Mercury squares against a retrograde Uranus. It’s okay to move a little slower during this rushed transit.
Pisces
February 19 to March 20
It only takes a few weeks to build a strong habit, Pisces. Stick with what works for you this week while the Sun, your personal planet of well-being, lights up your 6th house of health, order, and service. Jupiter, your career ruler, moves direct as of Sunday, helping you to make real headway in your professional journey. Look back on the lessons that Jupiter’s retrograde brought you, and help them to create a career path with purpose. Uranus, the planet of rebellion and change, goes retrograde on Sunday, encouraging us to focus on internal, rather than external changes. As one of the most intuitive signs, you may want to keep a diary of your inner journey while Uranus moves backward until 1oth January, 2020. Consider how you can infuse some fun into your routine while the Sun, your health and work ruler, conjuncts charming Venus on Wednesday. Prepare to reassess your sources for inspiration on Wednesday when the full Aquarius Moon, your personal planet of creativity and romance, opposes material Venus. Your intuition is heightened on late Thursday evening when the Moon enters Pisces at 11:49 p.m. Listen to your inner voice while she stays there until Saturday at 6:34 p.m. Remember to relax in your relationships on Friday when Mercury, your personal planet of love, home, and family, squares a retrograde Uranus. The energy of these planets can end up harried — avoid letting it infect you by keeping a cool head.
