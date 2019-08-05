Rumors of Paris Jackson’s engagement have been greatly exaggerated, if not outright wrong. The model and actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that, despite publicly wearing matching gold bands on fingers traditionally designated for such purposes, Jackson is not engaged to her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn. It’s just their heavily-accessorized boho style, you see!
“They are very serious but they're young and just enjoying each other’s time as girlfriend and boyfriend right now,” the source told ET. So don’t expect a grand wedding worthy of a Jackson anytime soon.
Jackson and Glenn arrived hand-in-hand at the Los Angeles premiere of Peanut Butter Falcon. They rocked their best ‘70s glam looks, with flowy blouses, grungy eyeliner, and a plethora of jewelry. The inspirational comedy film, which stars Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, seems like it would appeal to the couple’s outsider aesthetic. The indie flick was first screened at SXSW in March.
Advertisement
Who is Jackson’s new paramour? Glenn is a musician, and the two perform in a band together called The Soundflowers. Jackson and Glenn both share guitar and vocal duties, and their rocker vibe fits their psychedelic folksy-throwback music perfectly. They even play shows together; if you’re in southern California, keep an eye on their Instagram page for their next performance.
Advertisement