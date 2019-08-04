The world feels a little brighter on Wednesday when the Sun trines fortunate Jupiter. Fight the urge to sit back and relax — this lucky day is a beautiful time to gain traction on your goals. Figure out your next steps while these two heavenly bodies work together. The optimistic vibe continues on Thursday, while sweet Venus trines Jupiter. If you’re single, this is a great day to get more comfortable in your skin and shine from within. In a relationship? Use the energy of this romantic trine to re-ignite your desire and enjoy each other’s company. If you need some time alone, you may be tempted to give your wardrobe a little upgrade or invest time revamping your skincare routine. Take the time to treat yourself as they work together. We’re ready to take more risks on Thursday when the Moon waxes in adventurous Sagittarius. Reconnect with the things that brought you joy as a child while the Moon waxes until Saturday afternoon and make time for relaxation until Sunday, as the Moon goes void-of-course.