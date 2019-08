It’s time to make money moves, Cancer. Your financial ruler, the Sun, lights up your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions all week, helping to bolster your resources. Check on your accounts and make a note of your financial goals while the Sun illuminates this vital house. You’re ready to move forward this week while Mercury, your personal ruler of inner growth, moves direct — but hold tight. The messenger planet is still in a period of retro-shade, which is an opportunity for you to meditate on the changes you’d like to make to your inner self. Be patient while Mercury retraces his steps, and consider all points of view before you react to others strongly. You’re on the rise at work as Mars, your personal career planet, moves through Leo. Remember to acknowledge team efforts and stay humble while the action planet tours this proud sign. Consider the cost of your wellness routines on Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, your personal ruler of well-being. Is there something that you could be doing to save money? Are you using your gym membership? If you’re not into what you’re paying for, cut ties and start fresh. Venus, your domestic ruler, trines active Jupiter on Thursday, encouraging you to seek out wellness solutions at home.