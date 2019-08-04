We’re ready to think with our hearts this week, as our communication planet Mercury moves direct in sensitive Cancer. If you feel yourself being led by your emotions, take a step back and process them before expressing them. Mercury may be direct, but we’re still in a retro-shade period that acts the same as retrograde. Continue to triple check your work and communication all week while we’re in the messenger planet’s shade. Venus, the planet of romance, beauty and material wealth, moves through charismatic Leo this week, adding a dramatic flair to our love languages and aesthetics. Tap into your inner royal and hold your head up high as you prepare for your week.
Energetic Mars also moves through courageous Leo this week, influencing us to be graceful in our actions. It’s time for you to take pride in your work! Be wary while the action planet moves through Leo, and exercise your sense of humility. A need for connection arrives on Sunday morning when the Moon waxes in Libra at 9:29 a.m. EST. Monday feels surprisingly social as we catch up with co-workers from a weekend well spent. Nurture your relationships until 3:35 a.m. EST on Tuesday, when the Moon goes void-of-course. Our strategic minds sharpen as the Moon enters Scorpio at 11:31 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Monitor your reactions to others while the Moon waxes until 10:57 a.m. EST on Thursday.
The world feels a little brighter on Wednesday when the Sun trines fortunate Jupiter. Fight the urge to sit back and relax — this lucky day is a beautiful time to gain traction on your goals. Figure out your next steps while these two heavenly bodies work together. The optimistic vibe continues on Thursday, while sweet Venus trines Jupiter. If you’re single, this is a great day to get more comfortable in your skin and shine from within. In a relationship? Use the energy of this romantic trine to re-ignite your desire and enjoy each other’s company. If you need some time alone, you may be tempted to give your wardrobe a little upgrade or invest time revamping your skincare routine. Take the time to treat yourself as they work together. We’re ready to take more risks on Thursday when the Moon waxes in adventurous Sagittarius at 4:34 p.m. EST. Reconnect with the things that brought you joy as a child while the Moon waxes until Saturday at 3:50 p.m. EST and make time for relaxation until Sunday, as the Moon goes void-of-course.
Aries
To quote Megan Thee Stallion, are you having a hot girl summer yet, Aries? If you’re not, you should embrace this powerful mindset while the Sun, your planetary ruler of joy and entertainment moves through your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. Mercury, your planetary ruler of health and work, makes his way through intuitive Cancer this week. You should feel encouraged to create better rituals at home to support your well-being. The Moon, your planetary ruler of home and family, waxes all week, reaching her first quarter on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EST. If you’ve been tackling a home improvement project, you may feel like Sisyphus, climbing up a hill with no end in sight. Keep working to support your foundations, and have faith that your work will pay off. Get a second opinion if you need perspective. Are you craving a little adventure? Make time for vacation planning on Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, your planetary ruler of mind-expansion and travel. Reach out to friends with a shared sense of wanderlust and stick to your budget on Thursday, when your financial ruler Venus trines with Jupiter. If you can’t get away right now, keep tabs on your dream destinations, and start planning and saving.
Taurus
Focus your energy on grounding yourself, Taurus. This week your domestic ruler, the Sun, gets extra cozy in your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Does your space need a little lift? Inject a little color into your surroundings and coordinate shades that inspire you. Mercury, your financial ruler spends his time in thoughtful Cancer, encouraging you to be aware of your emotional relationship to your spending. Mars, your personal planet of inner growth spends the week in regal Leo, strengthening your sense of self. Wellness-minded Venus moves through Leo as well, helping you to elevate your day to day responsibilities. Invest in your health and sleep as she moves through this sign. If you’ve been waiting to make a transition in your home life, pay attention to your options on Wednesday, when your ruler of home and family, the Sun, trines lucky Jupiter. You’ll be at an advantage whether you’re looking for a new roommate, or a new apartment. Venus trines lucky Jupiter on Thursday, helping you to find ease in your routine. Work to create stability before Uranus, your career ruler goes retrograde early next week.
Gemini
Your mind is clear, Gemini. The Sun brightens your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community all week, helping your interactions go smoothly. Mercury, your ruling planet and domestic ruler, moves through sensitive Cancer this week, encouraging you to open up to your loved ones. Want to treat them? Plan a family meal or BBQ to kick back and enjoy each other’s company. Don’t sweat the small stuff while Mercury moves through retro-shade — just be aware of your reactions. Are you looking to spice up your love life? Plan for Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, your romantic ruler. If you’re single, this is a brilliant day to explore meeting new people, or reconnecting with missed connections. Attached Geminis will enjoy this easygoing atmosphere, so why not make your home a date destination? The sensual vibe builds on Thursday, when charming Venus trines affectionate Jupiter. Just make sure your AC works before you turn up the heat!
Cancer
It’s time to make money moves, Cancer. Your financial ruler, the Sun, lights up your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions all week, helping to bolster your resources. Check on your accounts and make a note of your financial goals while the Sun illuminates this vital house. You’re ready to move forward this week while Mercury, your personal ruler of inner growth, moves direct — but hold tight. The messenger planet is still in a period of retro-shade, which is an opportunity for you to meditate on the changes you’d like to make to your inner self. Be patient while Mercury retraces his steps, and consider all points of view before you react to others strongly. You’re on the rise at work as Mars, your personal career planet, moves through Leo. Remember to acknowledge team efforts and stay humble while the action planet tours this proud sign. Consider the cost of your wellness routines on Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, your personal ruler of well-being. Is there something that you could be doing to save money? Are you using your gym membership? If you’re not into what you’re paying for, cut ties and start fresh. Venus, your domestic ruler trines active Jupiter on Thursday, encouraging you to seek out wellness solutions at home.
Leo
You’re the star of the show, Leo. The Sun continues to light up your 1st house of self, first impressions, and appearance this week, allowing you to entertain and connect. Pay attention to your spending this week as Mercury, your financial ruler, moves direct through the sensitive sign of Cancer. The messenger planet is currently in retro-shade, where he retraces his steps and encourages us to do the same. Take extra care of your assets this week until we’re out of the shade period. Venus, your career ruler, helps you sparkle at work as she moves through Leo. Get to work a little early this week so that you have time to settle in and formulate your plans. On Wednesday, Venus trines lucky Jupiter presenting you with new opportunities. Be particular about what you add to your plate and be aware of your responsibilities. This is also a wonderful day to connect with your manager, or even find new employees for your business. Consider carefully who you collaborate with.
Virgo
You’re a work in progress, Virgo. Work to understand the continuous nature of personal development while the Sun brightens your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion this week. Learn to work through your emotions at work this week as Mercury, your ruling planet and career ruler, moves through Cancer. It’s time to accept that having feelings is something that you cannot separate from your work. Find their place, and create outlets for yourself that’ll help you to find balance. Retreat into your safe space on Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, your ruler of home and family. You may be inspired to reinvest into your surroundings on Thursday when Venus, your financial ruler, trines domestic Jupiter. Venus currently inhabits Leo, helping to infuse your personality in your home’s design. Experiment with a new look or do some serious research on your next big-ticket item.
Libra
You’re busy as a bee, Libra. The Sun lights up your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals this week, helping you to connect with your friends and colleagues alike. Your focus turns toward creating balance in your work relationships on Sunday morning, while the Moon waxes in Libra on Sunday morning at 9:29 a.m. EST. Make time for water-cooler talk or invite a coworker out for coffee or lunch on Monday. The Moon leaves your sign at 3:35 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Mercury, your planetary ruler of inner growth and luck, moves direct this week, but there’s a catch — the messenger planet is still in retro-shade, retracing his steps. Make time to be alone with your thoughts and feelings as he moves through intuitive Cancer. Open up your day for connection on Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, your personal planet of communication. This is a brilliant time to start a wonderful partnership. Keep talks going and follow up on Thursday, when your ruling planet Venus trines personable Jupiter. Venus helps you to bring your best self to the table as she inhabits charismatic Leo all week.
Scorpio
There’s a quiet confidence to you this week, Scorpio. Mars, your co-ruling planet, and Venus, your romantic ruler, move through the regal sign of Leo, bringing a new sophistication to your public image and relationships. Bring that mojo to work with you while the Sun, your personal career ruler, brightens up your 10th house of career, structure, and public image. Craft your strategies and listen to your instincts on Tuesday, when the Moon enters Scorpio at 11:31 a.m. EST. Have you been hankering for a raise? Look into your options for increasing your earnings on Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, your personal planet of money and value. People will be on your wavelength until the Moon leaves your sign on Thursday at 10:57 a.m. EST. Venus, your love ruler, trines money-minded Jupiter on Thursday, helping you to consider the financial impact in your relationships. If you’re in a relationship, this is a chance for you to take a look at your shared spending in a positive light. Single Scorpios should use this day to build themselves up and treat themselves to something special.
Sagittarius
It’s important for you to have patience, Sagittarius. Mercury, your planetary ruler of both career and love, moves direct through sensitive Cancer this week. This offers you the chance to course-correct any misunderstandings that the messenger planet’s retrograde brought. Tread lightly as we are still in a retro-shade period — Mercury is retracing his steps.. The Sun lights your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief, inspiring you to continue expanding your mind. Now is the time to narrow down your interests and pursue your goals. Take action on Wednesday when the Sun trines lucky Jupiter, your ruling planet. Don’t shy away from the spotlight when it comes your way — show off your talents. Pamper yourself on Thursday when Venus, your personal planet of well-being, trines Jupiter. Don’t settle for less while Venus moves through regal Leo. It’s easier for others to understand your perspective on Thursday, when the Moon waxes in Sagittarius from 4:34 p.m. EST until Saturday at 3:50 p.m. EST.
Capricorn
How can you take better care of your body, Capricorn? Mercury, your personal planet of well-being, moves direct through domestic Cancer all week, offering you the chance to revamp your routines that support your health. Mercury may be moving forward, but we’re still in a retro-fade period, where there messenger planet retraces his steps. As one of the hardest working signs, it’s imperative for you to remember to mind your health. Embrace the changes that you need to make this week while the Sun brightens your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change. Break away from your regular routines and take a moment to look at the bigger picture. Circle Wednesday in your calendar to meditate when the Sun trines Jupiter, your planetary ruler of spirituality and inner growth. Venus, your career ruler, trines thoughtful Jupiter on Thursday, encouraging you to search for deeper meaning in your professional journey. Instead of compartmentalizing your life, bring it together.
Aquarius
Is there anyone in your life that you’d like to get to know better, Aquarius? Take the opportunity to make the first move this week while the Sun, your planetary ruler of love, brightens your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business. Venus, your domestic ruler, moves through the regal sign of Leo all week, elevating your attention to detail at home. Single or attached, a beautiful day for love arrives on Wednesday, when the Sun trines Jupiter, the planet of good luck and expansion. If you’re single and looking to link up, this is a wonderful day to seek out people who compliment your intellectual and artistic sensibilities. Attached Water-bearers should take the opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and schedule a date that’s as stimulating as it is social. Thinking about fixing up your place? You could come across a real gem on Thursday, when homey Venus trines lucky Jupiter.
Pisces
How do you protect your emotions, Pisces? You’re working to find harmony while Mercury, your planetary ruler of love, family, and home is still in retro-shade. The messenger planet is circling back through his path in intuitive Cancer, helping you to find new solutions to your emotional roadblocks. It’s time for a do-over. Focus your attention towards improving your well-being while the Sun, your planetary ruler of wellness, moves through your 6th house of health, order, and service. Do you feel like you’re in a creative rut? Don’t be discouraged by artistic delays as the Moon, your planetary ruler of imagination enters her first quarter on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Making adjustments to your lifestyle will help you succeed professionally on Wednesday, when the Sun trines with Jupiter, your planetary ruler of career. Dress for the job you want on Thursday, when material Venus trines Jupiter. Invest time into your work wardrobe and create a go-to grooming schedule that has you looking sharp and fresh.
