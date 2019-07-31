Why Christy Turlington’s Casting In Marc Jacobs' New Campaign Is So Important

July may not be over just yet, but the fashion world is already buzzing with anticipation for September, aka Fashion Month. Those highly anticipated September issues are arriving on newsstands, and brands are rolling out their fall campaigns with big-name stars (does #Arivenchy ring a bell?).
Marc Jacobs is the latest designer to drop a few sneak peeks of his AW 2019 campaign, and they star Jacobs himself and supermodel Christy Turlington. Back in February, she closed his runway show during New York Fashion Week, so it's not too surprising that she's now the official face of the campaign.
On Instagram, Turlington shared the images and a sweet sentiment dedicated to the designer. "Anything for Marc, always," she wrote. "So excited to see the first of these images taken by #stevenmeisel with @themarcjacobs for @marcjacobs & the incredible team that is @kegrand @guidopalau & @patmcgrathreal."
Jacobs responded: "Your friendship and generosity over the years, (the decades) has been so consistently loyal and I’m so grateful to you for that. I love you."
In the black-and-white photos, Jacobs wears a three-piece suit while Turlington appears in extravagant, voluminous gowns. The vintage imagery is markedly cinematic and shows off their storied designer-muse relationship.
"My friendship with Christy began in 1987," Jacobs shared on Instagram. "Over these past decades she has always shown up for me. Always."
Turlington's casting is notable given the fashion industry's long, problematic history with ageism. After all, there's more to the model set than those who are 25 and under, and many groups continue to be marginalised in the modelling space.
While the industry must make more progress on that front, it's still thrilling to see icons like Turlington and Naomi Campbell remain at the top of the modelling game, regardless of age.
