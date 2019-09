Kate Beckinsale Is Rocking A Blonde Bob For Summer — & It Looks So Good

The actress, who turns 46 this week, decided to kick off her birthday month with a bright-blonde bob — a total departure from her signature long, brunette waves. The major change is for her upcoming role in the action-comedy film Jolt, but it seems that Beckinsale loves the style just as much off-screen. In the past week, she's already posted five Instagram shots of her rocking the bob, including one in which she's squatting over an air conditioner to keep cool on set. (Relatable.)