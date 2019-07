The Black Widow Movie Is Loaded With Famous Faces — Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Cast

The Cate Shortland-directed film is currently in production in London and also stars Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh, along with a surprising new addition that will thrill those who have spent time in the Upside Down — but this time, instead of fighting Russians, David Harbour is playing one. Along with Pugh, whose breakout role in Midsommar made her the rising star of the summer, and O-T Fagbenle, the cast is rounded out by Ray Winstone, who you may also enjoy in Cats ( the internet’s favourite movie ).