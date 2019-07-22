The Black Widow Movie Is Loaded With Famous Faces — Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Cast
Marvel’s long-rumored Black Widow standalone film has finally been confirmed at Comic-Con in San Diego, and star Scarlett Johansson says the time was right for her to make it.
And while she can’t divulge much more about the film, Johansson is relieved to finally be able to talk about the highly-anticipated film, telling Variety it feels like a “weight has been lifted.”
The Cate Shortland-directed film is currently in production in London and also stars Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh, along with a surprising new addition that will thrill those who have spent time in the Upside Down — but this time, instead of fighting Russians, David Harbour is playing one. Along with Pugh, whose breakout role in Midsommar made her the rising star of the summer, and O-T Fagbenle, the cast is rounded out by Ray Winstone, who you may also enjoy in Cats (the internet’s favourite movie).
We have to wait until May of 2020 for Black Widow to hit cinemas, but here’s everything we know about the cast.