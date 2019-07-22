Mahershala Ali Will Star In Marvel’s Blade Reboot & The Internet Is Wild With Joy

Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige, said it best: “When Mahershala [Ali] calls, you answer.” And the audience at San Diego Comic-Con clearly agreed — when Feige announced that Ali will be starring as superhero Blade in an upcoming Marvel film and brought the actor on stage, the room erupted with applause.
The announcement was made Saturday at anHall H presentation. Shortly after, Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that Ali contacted Marvel after winning an Oscar for his role in Green Book. He expressed an interest in playing Blade and, according to Feige, the rest is history.
In the comics, Blade is a human with certain vampire-like powers that he uses to hunt vampires. He was previously portrayed by Wesley Snipes in Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, three films often credited as some of the first successful Marvel Comics adaptations.
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
It’s hard to think of someone who would be better suited for the role than two-time Oscar winner Ali — and both Marvel superfans and leaders seem to agree. “Two Oscars, a surefire Emmy, and now a Marvel franchise of his very own,” tweeted screenwriter Cheo Hodari Coker. (Coker created Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix, which featured Ali as the villain Cottonmouth.) “Everybody wants to be the King...and Mahershala is the king.”
Two Oscars, a surefire Emmy, and now a Marvel franchise of his very own. Everybody wants to be the King...and Mahershala is the king.— Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 21, 2019
Director and actor Taika Waititi, who is helming the Thor series for Marvel, was also, apparently, a big fan of the casting choice.
Find someone who looks at you the way Taika Waititi looks at Mahershala Ali— Al Kennedy (@housetoastonish) July 21, 2019
(Photo by @karadefrias) pic.twitter.com/LLOT9hPWZk
And he wasn’t alone.
Mahershala Ali is the new #Blade. That might be the best casting ever. Sorry, Wesley Snipes. #Marvel pic.twitter.com/ImuW2hH1BH— Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) July 21, 2019
We had to endure Mahershala in GREEN BOOK to be rewarded with BLADE— Ira thee Third (@ira) July 21, 2019
The news of a Blade reboot is also making original fans nostalgic for Snipes’ iconic performance.
OMGGGGG!!!!! My heart belongs to Wesley Snipes but Mahershala is an excellent choice! https://t.co/xwPJcsj44X— Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) July 21, 2019
Now that a new Blade movie is announced, let's remember that time Wesley Snipes was mad at the director of Blade: Trinity so he made the entire cast stay late because he refused to open his eyes for a scene. They ended up just CGing the eyes in. pic.twitter.com/W1QXOr1qlY— Imran Khan (@imranzomg) July 21, 2019
Some people on Twitter are suggesting Marvel tap Snipes for some kind of role. Maybe Ali can make another call.
I need @wesleysnipes in the new #BladeMCU somehow, to pass the torch (or #Blade, if you will 😎) to Mahershala Ali.— April (@ReignOfApril) July 21, 2019
Let’s do this, @Marvel @MarvelStudios! pic.twitter.com/zcfORyy93t
