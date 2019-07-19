The It Chapter 2 Trailer Has It All: Blood, Balloons & Bill Hader's Glasses

Did you really think you'd be lucky to get through another summer without clown nightmares? The 2017 adaptation of It was downright bone-chilling, and now It Chapter Two is headed to cinemas this September to pick up with the Losers Club 27 years later. That's right — Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) is back.
Fulfilling the promise at the end of the first movie, grown-up versions of Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Bill (James McAvoy), Ben (Jay Ryan), Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), Richie (Bill Hader), Stanley (Andy Bean), and Eddie (James Ransone) return to their hometown of Derry in the second instalment of the classic Stephen King tale. They hear that the clown of their nightmares has emerged from the sewers once again to terrify the town — and he's not happy that the Losers Club kept him waiting.
"For 27 years I dreamt of you," he says in the newest trailer. "I craved you. I missed you."
If there are more haunting words than those, I don't want to hear them. And, hopefully, this time the grown-ups can put a stop to the monster for good.
While the original 1986 novel written by King jumped between eras, the films have split the story into two. The sequel should, ostensibly, bring the saga to a close — but who knows if Warner Brothers is going to give the franchise the Big Little Lies treatment, and keep going past the source material. I nominate Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen to pick up the characters 27 additional years later.
