I think we all had the same thought when Rihanna first announced her Fenty fashion line : will the clothes look good on anyone who is, well, not Rihanna? The pop superstar is always the best-dressed celebrity on any red carpet she walks on, whether she's in a see-through dress "covered in Swarovski crystals" or a sweeping Guo Pei gown that launches a thousand egg memes. Not to mention her many head-turning street style outfits — denim tuxedos, sweatpants and heels, lingerie for day — complemented by her ever-present accessory: a wine glass. Rihanna's an undisputed fashion icon. And just because Fenty looks good on her, doesn't mean it'll work for the rest of us , right?!