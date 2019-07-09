Is Rihanna’s Harper’s Bazaar China Cover Cultural Appropriation?

View this post on Instagram
There is always a brave truthfulness on Rihanna( @badgalriri ). She doesn't care about judgments from others, justing keep in doing what she loves. After four years, Rihanna is back to be our cover star and again shows when western style icon meets eastern aesthetic. @shasimona @weitian25 Photographed by @chenman Chief Producer #左敏洁 #harpersbazaarchina #augustissue #rihanna
Why is Kim not allowed to call her brand Kimono cos it’s cultural appropriation yet Rihanna can do shit like this?? Just doesn’t sit right with me:// https://t.co/A9CAuIifbF— g cw (@georgieecw) July 9, 2019
Wait a minute when Kendal Jenner was on the cover of a magazine with an "afro" people were screaming cultural appropriation but when Rihanna dresses up like this nobody says anything, it's art, it's glam 🖕🏽fuck the double standards pic.twitter.com/wlmsvVfXSQ— Cali S. (@CaliS16646367) July 9, 2019
It’s not cultural appropriation because the entire team behind Harper’s Bazaar China is Chinese and it’s specificated in their Instagram post. THEY, Chinese people, dressed Rihanna like that. pic.twitter.com/AHhZjD89aN— амаира (@amairargz) July 9, 2019