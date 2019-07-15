Here's Your First Look At J.Lo, Lizzo & Cardi B As Con Artists In Hustlers

More money, more problems? Probably, but the new teaser for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film Hustlers shows one of the many, many perks of having a ton of cash: There's always some to roll around in.
This week, the official Hustlers Instagram account posted a slew of character videos for the movie, out on 13th September. The stacked cast of Hustlers includes TV stars like Lili Reinhart (who will ideally have less cringe-worthy moments at the pole than that Riverdale scene), Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu, The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer, and Transparent's Trace Lysette, as well as artists Cardi B and Lizzo. Here, though, they are all stripper con artists working under executive producer and star J. Lo's Ramona, who, in her own character video, is basically bathing in money on stage. (Well, except 10 Things I Hate About You's Julia Stiles — she looks a little more buttoned up in her video.)
Hustlers is based on The Cut's article "Hustlers At Scores," which tells the true story of a group of strippers who ripped off their wealthy clients through shady means. The movie looks like it could be 2019's answer to Ocean's 8, but, you know, at a strip club instead of the Met Ball. As cool as Debbie Ocean's crew was, they're no match for Ramona's.
Destiny (Constance Wu)
Elizabeth (Julia Stiles)
Ramona (Jennifer Lopez)
Mercedes (Keke Palmer)
Annabelle (Lili Reinhart)
Liz (Lizzo)
Diamond (Cardi B)
Tracey (Trace Lysette)
Dawn & Justice (Madeline Brewer & Mette Towley)
Though the film certainly looks like a good time, it's also about more than just the con.
"The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture," writer Lorene Scafaria told The Hollywood Reporter. "Men have been told they're worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world."
Of why J. Lo makes such the perfect person to play ringleader Ramona, Scafaria had a few words: "She’s fucking Jennifer Lopez."
The full trailer for the upcoming film drops on 17th July.
