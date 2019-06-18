Two weeks after she was reportedly forced to cancel a scheduled performance at a Memorial Day festival due to "serious fallout from her recent cosmetic surgeries," Cardi B has announced to fans that she's done going under the knife.
"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again," Cardi wrote on Twitter. What's more, she added that the regular exercise — hopefully cleared by her doctors — has also alleviated her chronic migraines, which she visited the hospital for earlier this year: "But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since."
I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since .— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019
The rapper's post-baby plastic surgeries have been a topic of discussion for over a month now, ever since the new mum told Entertainment Tonight that she'd had her breast implants redone. Cardi went into even more detail about her liposuction surgery, telling the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee that she wasn't even supposed to be performing post-op. Most recently, she showed her Instagram followers a photo of her extremely swollen feet, sharing that the swelling also affects her stomach and that medical professionals were advising her to take it slow. “Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she wrote. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”
Cardi says she's been so candid about her negative experiences for a reason: She wants to be upfront about the harsher realities of plastic surgery. "I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,"' she told ET in May. "It is just such a long, hard process."
Clearly, the star has had to face the fact that the recovery process can't be rushed; the complications haven't only affected her ability to perform, but her overall health as well. "Healing takes time. You can't speed ahead as usual, ignoring the fact you are recovering from surgery," board-certified plastic surgeon Karen M. Horton, M.D., recently told us. "That's when you'll get into trouble."
It seems that Cardi is taking her learning experience seriously — and hopefully taking some well-deserved time off, and avoiding future surgeries, will help her stay out of trouble and get her back on her feet.
