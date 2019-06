The rapper's post-baby plastic surgeries have been a topic of discussion for over a month now, ever since the new mum told Entertainment Tonight that she'd had her breast implants redone. Cardi went into even more detail about her liposuction surgery, telling the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee that she wasn't even supposed to be performing post-op. Most recently, she showed her Instagram followers a photo of her extremely swollen feet , sharing that the swelling also affects her stomach and that medical professionals were advising her to take it slow. “Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she wrote. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”