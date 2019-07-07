We’re feeling motivated on Sunday morning as we begin our week with a waxing Moon in Virgo. Spend your morning getting organised and get ready to chill out when the Moon goes void-of-course at 12:50 p.m. that evening. Mercury enters his second retrograde of the year on Sunday, encouraging us to slow down and avoid jumping to conclusions. Take your time when this speedy planet moves in reverse — we’re more apt to get frustrated with travel, communications, and our own thoughts. If you find yourself feeling out-of-sorts, take a deep breath and look at your challenges objectively. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s retrograde right now — he’s joined by Neptune, Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto. When so many planets are in retrograde, it’s an opportunity for us to look at ourselves and the world through a new lens. Get ready to reconnect on Monday, when the Moon waxes in friendly Libra onwards from 2:06 a.m. on Monday. Catch up with your co-worker BFFs, call up a friend, and make time to get to know people who you’d like to build a friendship with until Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. while the Moon illuminates this sociable sign. Don’t be afraid to give yourself a break on Tuesday, when the Sun opposes a retrograde Saturn. Tasks that generally feel like a breeze can take just a little more effort and energy out of you when these two heavenly bodies oppose each other. Take a walk and clear your head to gain some clarity. Inspiration strikes on Wednesday when the Sun trines with a retrograde Neptune, the planetary ruler of dreams and illusions. It’s a brilliant day to hone our imagination and work collaboratively. The Moon waxes in powerful Scorpio from 5:28 a.m. on Wednesday until 8:28 p.m. on Thursday, amplifying our emotions and passions. Listen to your instincts and press pause when necessary on Thursday. Action planet Mars squares against enigmatic Uranus on 11 July, lighting a fire from within. Stay in control of your emotions and need for progress with a little mindful meditation. Channel the positive flow of this energy into your creative projects and pursuits. We’re ready to expand our minds on Friday morning at 11:04 a.m. when the Moon waxes in Sagittarius. Fall in love with learning and travel while the Moon continues to grow until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
