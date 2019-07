Hilary Duff Is Getting Mummy-Shamed For Piercing Her Daughter's Ears

We unfortunately live in a world where six in 10 women will experience mummy shaming in their lifetime, and it's safe to say that celebrities in the public eye receive some of the worst of it. In April, Busy Philipps' Instagram page was flooded with judgmental comments over her new foot tattoo and its featured expletives. A month later, Amy Schumer received criticism for booking a stand-up gig two weeks after giving birth. Now, Hilary Duff is dealing with backlash for getting her daughter's ears pierced.