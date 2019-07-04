Zara's Annual Summer Sale Is Here — & These Are The 22 Items You Should Buy First

Since this morning, our Zara senses have been tingling, telling us that we should expect a sale. That’s right, it's almost time for the fast fashion retailer's annual summer sale — but the kicker is, it's damn near impossible to know exactly what time it’ll actually start.
Despite the fact that Zara's stock is never-ending and the sale goes well into the summer, everyone knows that the most sought-after deals are always the first to drop. So, figuring out the exact launch time is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, after shopping this sale as many times as we have, our guestimating is pretty spot on.
Tonight, starting at 10 o'clock sharp, Zara's most-anticipated sale of the year is officially on. And to ensure that no one else gets their hands on your #1 choice before you, we rounded up the best picks Zara has to offer in the slideshow ahead.
