Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey Are Collaborating On The Song Of The Summer

Insider knowledge aside, the clues seem to add up. After all, Grande often heads first to Instagram and Twitter to hint at her new projects , and Del Rey has a new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, coming out sometime this year. The three singers have also been fans of each other’s work for a long time: Grande and Cyrus previously joined forces and performed a cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” at a benefit concert in 2017, and Cyrus covered Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” years before that.