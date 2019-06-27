Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey Are Collaborating On The Song Of The Summer

For fans of Lana Del Rey’s music, summertime has long been synonymous with sadness — but maybe not anymore. Last week, both Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande seemed to confirm rumors that a new song by Cyrus, Grande, and Del Rey is in the works, and now they're posting official teasers and tagging the new Charlie's Angels movie, suggesting their collab has something to do with the soundtrack of the upcoming remake.
Fans first started talking after Cyrus liked an Instagram post by a fan that read, “Apparently Miley is set to release a female trio collab with her, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey soon! Are you here for it?”
Just an hour later, Grande liked a similar photo. This one was captioned, “An insider, who confirmed previous works such as She Is Coming by Miley Cyrus, alleges that a new collaboration between Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey is coming soon.”
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have both liked Instagram posts regarding their rumored collaboration with Lana Del Rey👀 pic.twitter.com/IuWJoNubdh— Lana Del Rey Info (@LDReyInfo) June 19, 2019
Reddit sleuths also noticed Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey are all tagged on the Giphy page for the Charlie's Angels reboot set to be released in November, leading many to speculate the song will be featured on the film's soundtrack, and these Instagrams pretty much confirmed it:
Insider knowledge aside, the clues seem to add up. After all, Grande often heads first to Instagram and Twitter to hint at her new projects, and Del Rey has a new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, coming out sometime this year. The three singers have also been fans of each other’s work for a long time: Grande and Cyrus previously joined forces and performed a cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” at a benefit concert in 2017, and Cyrus covered Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” years before that.
More recently, Del Rey shared a video of herself (with a rose-tinted filter, of course) singing along to Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” on her Instagram stories.
Lana Del Rey listening to “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” in her Instagram Story (March 5) pic.twitter.com/wKoDKqaFpk— Ariana Grande Today (@atncontent) March 6, 2019
As some fans are pointing out, these three certainly have different musical sounds. With a combined total of 16 albums under their belts, though, it would be a surprise if this trio doesn’t pen an instant hit.
