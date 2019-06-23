Toy Story 4 Is Giving The Internet All The Feelings

Toy Story isn't like other film franchises. We all know that most sequels struggle to capture the magic of the original movie, and by the time we get to film four in the series, the story tends to feel a little bit tired.
But Toy Story 4, which arrives in UK cinemas this weekend, a full nine years after the completely wonderful Toy Story 3, seems to be defying the law of diminishing returns.
It currently holds a 98 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, signalling that nearly every review has been predominantly positive. Critics from all different kinds of publications are being charmed by its heart, laughs and pretty incredible voice cast which includes everyone from Tom Hanks to Christina Hendricks.
Writing for Refinery29, Kelsea Stahler concluded: "While Toy Story 4 won’t ever outrank the original film, it earns its spot in the pantheon of Woody and Buzz’s many adventures. For the fourth outing from a group of cartoon characters who’ve been at it since 1995, it’s a pretty decent ride.
"And by the time Woody finds his way and the credits roll, you’ll either be reaching for the nearest tissue or scrambling for your phone to give your parents — who might understand a thing or two about what Woody’s going through — a call."
The internet definitely agrees that Toy Story 4 is an emotional journey. "My god, pack tissues for Toy Story 4," one fan tweeted after leaving the cinema. "Absolutely sobbing, snot bubbles the lot."
Another fan even claimed that the movie's central love story is "better than Twilight and Titanic" – big, big words there.
Check out a selection of reactions being shared on Twitter below. Some of them contain minor spoilers.
My god, pack tissues for Toy Story 4. Absolutely sobbing, snot bubbles the lot 😩 #ToysStory4— Leigh Mac (@LeighMac89) 23 June 2019
i saw toy story 4 tonight and i think i had tears in my eyes the whole time— pear, ur gf 🍐 (@ispearonline) June 23, 2019
I saw Toy Story 4,— ☆aceofspades (@lilrosemallow) June 21, 2019
And needless to say, I need to redo my God damn makeup cause
HOLY HELL THE EMOTIONS
AND....
THE EMOTIONS #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/8kQRGyW7EK
if y’all need a good cry, go watch Toy Story 4. I was a complete wreck from start to finish and literally was SOBBING by the end. just pls go 🥺— jolliber 🍝 (@berniceignacio_) 23 June 2019
Toy Story 4 has left me an emotional wreck. It possibly made me cry harder than Toy Story 3 did.— Stephanie Kocer (@StephKocer) 23 June 2019
I had the entire cinema to myself for a late showing of toy story 4 and honestly it’s probably for the best because if anyone else was in there they would have been at risk of drowning in my tears— Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) 23 June 2019
I cried like a baby watching toy story 4.. to infinity and beyond :,) pic.twitter.com/AEngMARfNt— Christina Lavengood (@_christinalav_) June 22, 2019
Toy Story 4 is a beautiful movie and a simple and subtle end to story of toys.— Chaitanya (@Chaitan38335180) 23 June 2019
Woody and Bo's love story is still better than twilight and Titanic.
Toy Story 4 is in UK cinemas now. You'll probably want to bring a large box of tissues to the screening.
