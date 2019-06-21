It’s hard to believe that the original Toy Story movie hit cinemas way back in 1995. Since then, the franchise continues to deliver heartfelt and rewarding sequels that somehow make audiences want to cry, think about their childhoods, and erupt into laughter in the same sitting. Now, nine years after the release of Toy Story 3, which was supposed to be the concluding film, Toy Story 4 brings the celeb voice cast (along with a few new names) back for more.
Over the years, fans of the Toy Story franchise have come to love the voices behind Woody, Buzz, and company — and not just the Tom Hankses and Tim Allens in the lineup, but secondary voice actors like Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, and Annie Potts, too.
In Toy Story 4, all the franchise favourites return to reunite with Bo Peep (Potts) and to team up with a few new toys. To boot, the cast even includes a few surprise celebrity cameos. Seriously, there are a so many well-known actors in this film (which is completely understandable because who wouldn’t want to be a part of the Toy Story franchise?) that you might miss a few. Luckily, we caught 'em all for you.