In a new profile in The New York Times, Judge Judy, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, reveals that the ponytail was all about giving her hair some rest from all the styling and primping it's endured for two decades. But the best part? The ponytail is actually a clip-on that she bought for about £23. (As the Times wrote, she still had the price tag in her purse.) According to Sheindlin, it's given her a "freedom that I haven’t had in 40 years," and she's already planning on buying at least three more. Let this be proof that a woman with a net worth of £325 million can still know the power of a good bargain.