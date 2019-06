Toy Story 4’s Forky Is The Unlikely Hero Of 2019

Forky quivers when confronted for the first time by all the toys in Bonnie’s room. Nevertheless, Woody realises how important this new being is to his kid’s life . She’s having trouble adjusting to kindergarten, and if this new friend she created from a bunch of trash is going to help her, then Woody will do whatever he can to get Forky up to speed on the complicated rules of the world (like everyone flopping to the ground when people walk into a room). Forky is wide-eyed and open to learning. He has none of the unconscious biases everyone else walks around with. If he had a theme song, Hale says it would be Kool & the Gang’s “Celebrate,” because, well, “He’s got a lot to celebrate.”