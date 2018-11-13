If there was ever a time to drop a new Disney Pixar trailer, to lift the spirits and inject a bit of joy back into the world, it would be now.
The weather's getting colder and the world's getting drearier, so I can't think of anything more necessary than a new Toy Story movie, can you? The fourth instalment of the classic Pixar franchise won't be landing in cinemas until next summer, but they've given us just enough to love in the form of a teaser trailer that re-acquaints us with the gang and introduces a brand new character.
Advertisement
Is it a toy? Is it trash? It's a spork. Technically, the name of this new character is Forky, and he's a spork with some pipe-cleaner, googly-eyes, and a string mouth that has somehow gained sentience.
Turns out, Forky is just as confused as I am, because one of the few lines of dialogue in the teaser is Forky declaring that he doesn't belong there.
"I'm not a toy!" he cries before running away.
"Hey! Hey!" Woody yells after him. "Somebody get him before he pokes an eye out."
"Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie," the trailer's description reads. "But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called 'Forky' to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."
Out of the toy box and on the road, it looks like we'll be seeing the gang in a way we've never seen before come 21st June 2019.
Watch the trailer below.
Advertisement