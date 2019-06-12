How A Nervous Breakdown Shaped The Course Of Laura Mercier's Career

I chose a partner, but we had to make a deal: I would continue to do my job — to a certain extent — but I wanted to be at the lab and create the products by myself with a chemist. I told the partner, 'If you're not ok with that, then I'm not going to work with you. I'm not leaving the peak of my career for an adventure that's not going to match with what I want to do.' She said, 'Ok,' which was lucky because it's not easy to find investors who will work with you prior to you starting. They usually come and fetch you when there is buzz. I feel lucky that my partner gave me my chance.