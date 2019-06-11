Everything You Need To Know About The Jaclyn Hill Lipstick Drama

Hill's tweet prompted backlash from fans who accused the YouTuber of having a snarky tone. She deleted the initial tweet (later admitting that it "seemed much more harsh that (sic) it sounded in my mind" and was "unprofessional") but defended her underlying sentiment. "Honest to God, I have not seen one other person complain about this & I take my reviews very seriously," Hill tweeted. "It's obvious the lipstick was used (you could see other product on top), and since her first review was great, it's hard to know the actual issue. If you have seen any other issue like this, please send with photos & I will OF COURSE address it. I'm sorry if I come off defensive, truly!"